Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexitcast: Adam and friends listen to Boris
It’s half-term and Adam is alone, but Boris Johnson has made a ‘major’ speech about Brexit, so he’s found some friends (the Beeb’s very own Norman Smith and Kate McCann from The Telegraph) to listen to it so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window