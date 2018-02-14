Video

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker rejects claims he wants to build a European superstate as "total nonsense".

Responding to Boris Johnson's speech extolling the freedoms that Brexit will bring, Mr Juncker says the EU is "not the united states of America" and is "richer" because of the diversity of its member states.

He takes issue with those in British politics who characterise him as a "stupid, stubborn, federalist".