Johnson's 'positive agenda' on Brexit

Boris Johnson focuses on the 'positive Brexit agenda'
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he wants to persuade people of the positives of Brexit as he answered questions after a major speech on the issue in London.
14 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
