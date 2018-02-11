Will Labour's plan to bring public services in-house work?

Video

The recent collapse of Carillion and the ending of the East Coast Rail franchise early has emboldened the Labour party to push its agenda for renationalising key services such as rail, water and energy.

But that's not all, the party is looking into supporting local economies by helping councils do things like bringing more services in-house, using local small businesses where possible and helping to set up new small scale energy companies.

So, is the plan workable, and can it help Labour shed the image that more state control will lead to inefficiency and a lack of innovation and investment?

Elizabeth Glinka has travelled to Preston, a Labour council the party are championing as a model for the future, to find out more.