Johnson meets Suu Kyi for Rohingya talks

Boris Johnson meets Aung San Suu Kyi for Rohingya talks
Boris Johnson is calling for the safe return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as he holds talks with de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The foreign secretary met with Ms Suu Kyi in the capital Nay Pyi Taw on Sunday, after meeting members of the Bangladeshi government on Saturday.
11 Feb 2018
UK Politics
