Jacob Rees-Mogg: Hero or villain?

Video

Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has broken through from the relative obscurity of the backbenches and is rarely off the TV, often trending on social media and is a hit with the Tory grassroots.

But what do the public make of a man who is spoken of as future party leader? Emma Vardy took took the unscientific barometer of public opinion - the Daily Politics moodbox - to see what voters in Boris Johnson's west London seat think of him.

