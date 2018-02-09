If you wondered what spitzenkandidat meant...

Media player
How the next European Commission president is chosen
The spitzenkandidat process is the method by which the next European Commission president is chosen.
Politics Europe reporter Adam Fleming explains how it works, and why some want to change the selection process.
09 Feb 2018
