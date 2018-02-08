MP: Time to commission new Royal yacht Britannia
Craig Mackinlay on new lottery to fund new royal yacht

Britain "needs and deserves a new floating palace" claims a Conservative MP calling for a new lottery to fund a Royal yacht, a project which would cost £120m.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, Craig Mackinlay argues the case for a replacement for the last Britannia that was decommissioned in a "spiteful mistake" by Labour.

