MP: Time to commission new Royal yacht Britannia

Craig Mackinlay on new lottery to fund new royal yacht
Britain "needs and deserves a new floating palace" claims a Conservative MP calling for a new lottery to fund a Royal yacht, a project which would cost £120m.
In a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, Craig Mackinlay argues the case for a replacement for the last Britannia that was decommissioned in a "spiteful mistake" by Labour.
Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics