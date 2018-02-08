'Political will' needed to tackle harassment

Kate Maltby on Parliament harassment report due today
Kate Maltby has told the Today programme there needs to be the "political will" to change attitudes towards harassment within Parliament.
A cross-party group has been examining reforms of the workplace culture amid claims against MPs and staff and will publish its recommendations in a report today.
Ms Maltby accused the former First Secretary of State Damian Green of inappropriate behaviour, he denied it but a Cabinet Office inquiry found her allegations were 'plausible.'
