Clark: UK looking for tariff-free trade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greg Clark: UK seeking tariff-free trade with EU
Business Secretary Greg Clark has told BBC Breakfast that the UK's aims in the Brexit negotiations are very clear.
He said the goal was to have tariff-free trade and with a "minimum of frictions" with the EU in the years ahead.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window