Theresa May on being a woman in politics

Theresa May supports women in politics on suffrage anniversary
Speaking in Manchester to mark 100 years of women’s suffrage, Prime Minister Theresa May responded to questions about women in politics by saying they should not feel they "have to be a stereotype of a man" to succeed.
06 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
