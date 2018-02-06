Parliament: A front line for suffragettes

Video

It is 100 years since the Representation of the People Act gave some women the vote for the first time, and extended the franchise so most men in the UK could vote.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price spoke to Mari Takayanagi, co-curator of the Vote100 Voice and Vote exhibition, about how Parliament was a front line for some suffragettes, and the less militant suffragists.

