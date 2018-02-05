Conservatives 'literally rewriting history'

Labour MP Rupa Huq on history lessons in schools
History lessons in English schools make no mention of the Blair-Brown administrations, or the post-war Labour government which brought in the welfare state and NHS, says Rupa Huq.
In a personal film for the Daily Politics series, the Labour MP claimed it was "dangerous to deny that these things ever happened" and she argued there was a pro-Conservative bias to what was being taught with a risk of "brainwashing our kids".
