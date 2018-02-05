Conservatives 'literally rewriting history'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour MP Rupa Huq on history lessons in schools

History lessons in English schools make no mention of the Blair-Brown administrations, or the post-war Labour government which brought in the welfare state and NHS, says Rupa Huq.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics series, the Labour MP claimed it was "dangerous to deny that these things ever happened" and she argued there was a pro-Conservative bias to what was being taught with a risk of "brainwashing our kids".

Watch Rupa Huq debate her film with Robert Halfon and Luciana Berger

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account

Go to next video: A history of women in UK politics