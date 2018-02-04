Media player
Sir Vince Cable: 'Corbyn crucial' to second Brexit referendum
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable denies that having a second referendum on Brexit is "a dead duck".
He also told Andrew Marr that his party wouldn't necessarily campaign to rejoin the EU, once the UK had left.
04 Feb 2018
