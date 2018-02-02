Protesters disrupt Jacob Rees-Mogg speech
MP Jacob Rees-Mogg caught up in student scuffle

Protesters disrupted a talk by North East Somerset Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg at the University of West England in Bristol.

They confronted Mr Rees-Mogg in heated scenes, also involving students from the university.

