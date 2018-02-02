Hague's political hero: Pitt the Younger

Media player
Political heroes: William Hague on Pitt the Younger
Lord Hague said his political hero was the "pilot who weathered the storm" after Britain lost its American colonies.
The former foreign secretary told Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka that William Pitt the Younger was an "undervalued figure in history".
02 Feb 2018
UK Politics
