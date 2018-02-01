Media player
Why have MPs voted to move out of Palace of Westminster?
MPs have voted to move out of the Palace of Westminster, which is crumbling, prone to fires and contains asbestos.
The modernisation programme is currently expected to cost more than £3.5bn. But they won't be going anywhere until 2025 at the earliest.
01 Feb 2018
