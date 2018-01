Video

Some 100 years after votes were given to some women in the UK, Emily Thornberry asked when voting would be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds across the UK.

She listed what could be done legally at 16. David Lidington replied with a list of things Labour banned 16-year-olds from buying, and suggested that if she wanted a lesson in inconsistency, "she might want to look in the mirror".

Prime Minister's Questions: The key bits and the verdict