Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How will Theresa May respond to critics?
During her visit to China, Theresa May was asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg what she plans to do differently to address critics at home, including helping people achieve the "British dream".
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window