Why did a council leader just quit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why did Haringey council's leader just quit her job?
Claire Kober is leader of the Labour-run council in Haringey, north London, but she's said she's standing down after May's local elections.
It's all to do with a housing development plan that became controversial and local opponents who appealed for help on a national level.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-42881611/why-did-haringey-council-s-leader-just-quit-her-jobRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window