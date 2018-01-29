Where should MPs and peers move to?

Houses of Parliament repairs and relocation of MPs and staff
MPs can vote this week on whether they should move out of Parliament, after warnings the building is at risk of a serious fire if restoration works are not carried out.
Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looks at where they might go for a few years, if they do decide to relocate themselves and their staff during the repair work.
