'UK can capitalise on free port opportunity'

Video

Brexit could help Britain's businesses by allowing free ports, which are free of customs controls, says the Tees Valley mayor who wants one on his patch.

Ben Houchen wants Teesport - visited by David Davis on Friday - to be designated as a free port.

In a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, he said of the Tees Valley: "It felt left behind by the economic boom of London and the south east. It's time we rebalanced the economy in their favour."

