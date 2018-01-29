History A Level's 'Conservative bias'

Video

Labour MP Rupa Huq says that the A Level history syllabus is biased against Labour because it misses out the 1945-51 Labour government, ends just before Tony Blair's Labour government in 1997 and asks students to list Conservative strengths and Labour weaknesses.

Education minister Nick Gibb, responding at the regular education questions session in the Commons, dismissed her claim and said the syllabus had been widely consulted on before being adopted.