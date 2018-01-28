Andrew Marr (left) and Jeremy Corbyn on 23 Jul 2017
Jeremy Corbyn on Andrew Marr Show

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell has warned bankers at the Davos summit that if they don't change their ways fast, a political and social avalanche is coming.

So is the whole market system now effectively bust?

Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks to Andrew Marr.