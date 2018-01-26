Video
Davis: No differences over Brexit aims
David Davis says he, Chancellor Philip Hammond and Prime Minister Theresa May all want a Brexit which works for British business and the British people.
Amid Tory arguments over what will change in the two years after the UK's exit in March 2019, the Brexit secretary says the so-called "implementation" period will see the UK retain "frictionless access" to EU markets but gain new-found "economic and political freedom".
26 Jan 2018
