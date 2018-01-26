Investigating the ancestry of political leaders

Ancestry of Johnson, May, Corbyn and Cable
After scientists discovered the identity of Boris Johnson's great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandmother in the Swiss city of Basel, the Daily Politics looked into the background of other leading politicians.
Genealogist Anthony Adolph said the PM's background was "very ordinary" and Jeremy Corbyn was "very much a man of the people".
