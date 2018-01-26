Momentum is new mainstream, says founder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Momentum is the new mainstream, says founder
Jon Lansman, the founder of campaign group Momentum, says we could be "months away" from Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.
In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, he talks about how radical a future Labour government would be on housing, pay, welfare and private sector outsourcing.
-
26 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window