'We should stay in the customs union'

Video

The UK should remain the customs union, the former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke has told BBC Hardtalk’s Sarah Montague.

“What on earth we have decided to leave the single market and the customs union for I cannot imagine because the public did not vote for that, no-one ever mentioned it to them,” he said.

