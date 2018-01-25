Media player
Sara Khan: 'I'm not a Home Office mouthpiece'
Anti-extremism tsar Sara Khan says claims by Tory peer Baroness Warsi that she is a government mouthpiece are "ridiculous".
Ms Khan's appointment as head of the new counter-extremism commission has been criticised by some Muslim groups.
25 Jan 2018
