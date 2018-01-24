Video

Tributes have been paid in Parliament to former Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell who has spoken publicly about her brain cancer diagnosis.

An emotional Sarah Jones, a Labour MP, told the House about the "utter relentless positivity and complete commitment to changing the world” of her former boss.

While Speaker John Bercow said: “In my 20 years in this place, I have never met a more courteous, more gracious member of Parliament."

In May 2017, Baroness Jowell was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour known as glioblastoma.