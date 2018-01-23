UKIP vs UKIP on Bolton's future

Video

UKIP was being "made to look ridiculous" because of the vanity of leader Henry Bolton, who should stand down, says former deputy leader Peter Whittle.

But David Allen, UKIP's spokesman on electoral reform and a Bolton-supporter, said the leader "had not done anything wrong".

They spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn a day after Mr Bolton gave a statement saying he would not stand down, but would reform the party's structure, after press coverage about his private life and calls for him to go.

