#MeToo 'overwhelming and dangerous'
Charlotte Gill on social media reaction to sexual claims

There needs to be a "more balanced approach" when dealing with sexual assault and sexual relations, says a journalist who reckons the #MeToo movement has become "overwhelming and dangerous".

In a personal film for the Daily Politics, Charlotte Gill said the campaign has "has morphed into a suspicion against an entire gender."

