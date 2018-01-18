Who wants to be an MP these days?

Video

After research suggested 90% of people would not consider a job in Parliament, two of the newest MPs recounted how they ended up in Parliament at the 2017 election.

Lib Dem Layla Moran said Westminster's diversity was "nowhere near good enough" while Conservative Gillian Keegan said campaigning for her party on Merseyside made her realise she did want the job.

