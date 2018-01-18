Video
Tighter rules need for short-term lets?
An MP says that tighter rules are needed to regulate people letting out homes for short periods using websites such as Airbnb.
In London, short-term let properties cannot be rented out for more than 90 days a year but that can be hard to enforce.
Westminster North MP Karen Buck says central London is at the "sharp end" of the industry as landlords realise they can make more money from tourists, than from longer terms lets.
