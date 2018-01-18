PFI companies like 'legal loan sharks'

Stella Creasy wants windfall tax on PFI companies to recover taxpayers money
Labour MP Stella Creasy has said she wants to see the government impose a windfall tax on PFI companies to recover taxpayers money - branding the companies "legal loan sharks" on the Today programme.
This comes as the public spending watchdog says taxpayers will have to pay nearly £200bn for schemes set up under Private Finance Initiatives, under which companies build and maintain schools, hospitals and other projects in return for an annual payment.
