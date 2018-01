Video

An MP who appeared to doze off in the House of Commons, a clip of which was widely shared on social media, was back 24 hours later joking about his nap.

The Speaker joked about the Sir Desmond Swayne being "extremely alert", before the Conservative MP asked Theresa May about rubbish and recycling, an issue which he said kept him awake at night.

