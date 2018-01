Video

The sentence served by John Worboys is "an insult to his victims” says Zac Goldsmith who calls on the PM to back a judicial review for "one of the worst sex attackers our country has ever known”.

Theresa May said there could be "limits to what can be done", and outlined the work of the justice secretary, but said it was "right we look into this case and question this issue of transparency".

