Remembering suffragist Millicent Fawcett

Video

In the 100th anniversary year of women winning the vote in the UK, Westminster Hour reporter Ellie Price looked back at the life of suffragist Millicent Fawcett.

The Fawcett Society's chief executive Sam Smethers said she "was there from the beginning to the end, built the movement, saw it through and was there to negotiate and seal the final deal".

Last year it was announced she would become the first woman to have a commemorative statue in Westminster's Parliament Square.