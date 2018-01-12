Stringfellow leaves Tories over Brexit

Video

Peter Stringfellow has called for a general election and for politicians to be honest about where they stand over leaving the EU.

The nightclub owner has pulled his support for the Conservatives, and said both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn were Remainers, and people were misled with "sham" claims over the Brexit vote.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "It's not going to change unless people like me stand up and say: It's got to change."

