How social media is changing Westminster

Facebook and Twitter effect on political leaders
Social media is changing the way some voters engage with politics and reaching those who might not get their news from broadcasters and traditional media.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy looks at how political parties and leaders are adapting what they do in the House of Commons to become players in the this new electoral battlefield.
Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account
-
12 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics