Bolton: UKIP don't want second referendum

Nigel Farage misspoke in his comments calling for a second Brexit referendum, but will not face any disciplinary action, UKIP's leader has said.

Henry Bolton told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn the party does not want another vote, and his predecessor's words were a "call to arms" for Leavers to "unite and mobilise" in case the government called another referendum.

