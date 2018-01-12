Williamson 'stepped down' and not sacked

Video

Labour's fire spokesman denies claims by Labour colleagues and the Tories that he was sacked from the opposition front bench over his council tax comments.

Chris Williamson said he stood down to spend time "campaigning and to give a vote to ordinary party members".

The MP called for council tax on high value homes in England to be doubled to ease cuts, which contradicts party policy.

He said Jeremy Corbyn was still a "very close friend" who would be go on to be the country's best prime minister.

