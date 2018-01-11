Do Conservative Party members feel valued?
Conservative membership and role of grassroots members

The Conservative Party has not revealed how many paid-up members it has had since 2013, but estimates suggest the total has fallen to around 100,000, making it the fourth-largest in terms of membership.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at whether the party's grassroots matter to the leadership, and if its members feel included.

