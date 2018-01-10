PM asked to ban energy drink sales to children

Video

The government should bring in a national ban on the sale of high energy drinks for under-16s, said a Conservative MP who raised the case of a 25-year-old constituent who took his own life.

Maria Caulfield told the prime minister that Justin Bartholomew's family was convinced drinking 15 energy drinks daily increased his anxiety and contributed to his death.

Theresa May said the government had introduced the soft drinks industry levy and was helping schools and parents make healthier choices through clearer labelling, adding that it would "continue to look at the scientific evidence".

