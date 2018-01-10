Speaker tells MP: I wanted you to ask a PMQ

Video

Speaker John Bercow told Lib Dem MP Layla Moran that he had "looked meaningfully" at her hoping that she would ask a question at Prime Minister's Questions.

In exchanges after the session, Ms Moran asked when she might be able to raise the issue of chemotherapy treatment at the Churchill Hospital in her Oxford West and Abingdon constituency with a health minister.

Mr Bercow noted that the issue had been raised with the PM by a fellow MP, before adding that he had also been "very keen" to call Ms Moran.

