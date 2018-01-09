Lewis: 'I respect' Young's resignation

New Conservative chair Brandon Lewis reacts to Toby Young's resignation
Toby Young has resigned from the board of the Office for Students, apologising for comments he made before his appointment, which he said in an article this morning were "ill-judged or just plain wrong".
The new chairman of the Conservative party, Brandon Lewis told the Today programme that he respected Young's decision to resign, but that it shouldn't distract from the "great work he has done in improving school standards".
