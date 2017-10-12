Farage: People now know Bolton's name

Nigel Farage on UKIP leader Henry Bolton press coverage
Newspaper coverage about the private life of Henry Bolton means people have been talking about the man who was elected UKIP leader in September, according to the party's former leader Nigel Farage.
Appearing on the Daily Politics, Mr Farage said: "While short-term, it may be uncomfortable for him, the truth is, people now know his name."
Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account
-
08 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics