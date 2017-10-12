No deal 'would hurt Europe more than us'

Video

Britain has given up too much in the Brexit talks so far, says Nigel Farage, and it was up to Michel Barnier "to make some concessions" or British businesses would want to walk away from a deal.

The former UKIP leader met the EU's Brexit negotiator on Monday. They both spoke of wanting a deal but Mr Farage told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that a no-deal outcome "would hurt Europe far more than it would hurt us".

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account