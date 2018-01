Video

Tony Blair, the former UK Prime Minister, has said a claim that he told Donald Trump's aides that UK intelligence chiefs may have spied on him are a "complete fabrication".

A new book says Mr Blair had warned President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that campaign staff, "possibly even Trump himself", had been under surveillance.

