The woman who alleged that Damian Green made inappropriate advances has told the BBC that Downing Street knew about her claims in 2016.

The secretary of state, who was forced to resign on Wednesday, has apologised for making Kate Maltby feel uncomfortable.

Downing Street denies that Prime Minister Theresa May knew about the allegations, and said that everyone should be able to work in politics without fear or harassment.

Ms Maltby told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that women should not have to put up with the "highly sexualised" environment in Westminster.